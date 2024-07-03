2024 Copa America Quarter-final Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

The 2024 Copa America group stage is officially over as eight teams have booked themselves a place in the quarter-finals.

Unlike other major international tournaments, the 2024 Copa America features only 16 national teams from South America and North America. Ten of the participating countries are from South America (CONMEBOL), while the remaining six are from North America (CONCACAF).

The tournament which is hosted across the United States started on June 21 and the final is expected to take place on July 15.

As expected, the reigning champions, Argentina finished top of their group and are ready to continue with their quest for a second successive Copa America title.

Brazil who lost the first spot in their group to Colombia after one win and two draws, have a chance to redeem themselves. Unfortunately for them, they will have to do that against one of the favourites of the tournament, Uruguay.

For the 2024 Copa America hosts, the United States, they have been knocked out of the tournament just like their continental rivals, Mexico.

Note that the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals will run from Saturday, July 5 to Sunday, July 6, 2024.

Below are the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals fixtures

Friday, July 5

Argentina vs Ecuador

02:00 (2 a.m. WAT)

Venezuela Vs Canada

02:00 (2 a.m. WAT)

Colombia Vs Panama

23:00 (11 p.m. WAT)

Sunday, July 7

Uruguay Vs Brazil

02:00 (2 a.m. WAT)