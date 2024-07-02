Worker Killed Amidst Wage Protest At Ibadan Manufacturing Company

A casual worker at a manufacturing company in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been confirmed dead following a protest over wage increases.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred on Monday when employees demonstrated against the company’s refusal to raise salaries and provide palliatives.

According to reports, the protest followed the belief among the workers that the federal government had previously directed private sector companies to distribute palliatives to workers, but the company failed to comply.

The protest turned violent, leading the company’s management to call in security forces. During the clash, a worker was shot and subsequently died, while several others sustained injuries.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, stating that several suspects had been arrested.

He revealed that the Commissioner of Police had assigned the Homicide Department of the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing the case.

Osifeso explained, “Preliminary investigation reveals that the protest was based on misinformation about the disbursement of palliatives to private companies. The workers believed they were being denied the welfare package, which led to the protest being hijacked by criminal elements who caused significant damage to vehicles and property.”

He added, “One death was recorded during the violent protest. However, normalcy has since been restored with the deployment of the Command’s operational and tactical units to prevent future occurrences.

“So far, twelve suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent protest. The CP has ordered a thorough investigation by the Homicide Department.“