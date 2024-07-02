‘No Amount Of Political Gang Up Can Unseat Tinubu’ – Matawalle Tells Northern Political Leaders

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has opined that Northerners are the greatest beneficiary in the administration of President Bola Tinubu compared to other regions of the country.

Naija News reports that Matawalle, in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, dismissed claims that Tinubu is marginalizing Northerners.

According to the Minister, the North have derived numerous benefits from President Tinubu’s administration, including strategic appointments and infrastructural development.

Matawalle listed several key appointments held by Northerners, including himself as Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as Minister of Defence, and others in critical ministries.

He said, “They include but are not limited to: Muhammed Idris – Minister of Information and National orientation, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate, Minister of Agriculture and food security -Abubakar kyari and Minister of Youths- Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs – Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Budget and Economic planning – Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Water resources and sanitation – Joseph Utsve, Minister of Steel development – Shuaibu Audu, Minister of State, Agriculture – Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of Special duties – Zephaniah Jisalo, Minister of Education Tahir Maman SAN and Minister of State Education Yusuf Sununu.

“Minister of Police affairs Ibrahim Geidam, Minister of State Police Affairs Hon imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State Water Resources Bello Goronto, Minister of Housing and Urban development Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of State Housing and urban Development Abdullahi Gwarzo

“The North has appointments like the National Security Adviser, NSA, Director- General DSS, Director-General NIA, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Group Managing Director (GMD) NNPCL and MD Nigerisn Ports Authority, just to mention a few.”

He emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to security, citing his efforts in the defence sector, including strategic policy development, counter-terrorism initiatives, capacity building, community engagement, regional security cooperation, humanitarian support, oversight, and coordination.

The Minister called on Northern political leaders to unite behind Tinubu to enable him to implement his Renewed Hope Agenda and salvage the nation’s economy and politics.

He added, “No amount of political gang up can unseat the President, and no amount of blackmail can stop him from contesting for the Presidential election come 2027.

“The alleged move, by some selfish Northern Politicians masquerading as oracle for the North is just mere power play by some unpatriotic northern politician without grassroots base.”