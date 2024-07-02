Nigeria Security Operatives Enjoy Carte Blanche, No Accountability – AI

Amnesty International (AI) has decried the lack of accountability in Nigeria’s security agencies, stating personnel act completely as they wish against the citizens.

Amnesty International Nigeria said this on Monday while reacting to Air Force personnel attack on staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Eko Distribution Company (Disco) Mushin Business Unit, both situated in Isolo and Ikeja Electric Oshodi Business Unit, Okota Road, in Lagos on Monday.

For reported billion energy debt, Eko Distribution Company cut off power access to Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Bolade, Oshodi; this reportedly led the Air Force personnel to take their pound of flesh on facilities and staff of both TCN, Eko Disco and Ikeja Electric.

The Air Force personnel, report said, assaulted staff of the TCN, Eko Disco, Ikeja Electric and abducted some of the staff to their barrack where they allegedly assaulted them without provocation. Some facilities in these power stations were also reportedly destroyed.

Amnesty International, in a statement, said but for lack of accountability and recognized atmosphere of carte blanche, the Air Force would not have been taking laws into their hands.

Amnesty said Nigeria security operatives know they would get away with any act of assault, torture or inhuman treatment against the citizens.

“Lack of accountability breeds and perpetuates impunity, creating an environment where Nigerian security operatives believe they have carte blanche to carry out acts of ill-treatment, assault and torture,” AI said.