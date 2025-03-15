IWD: Ikeja Electric Celebrates Women With Inspiring Session on Leadership, Well-being, Growth

Ikeja Electric (IE) commemorated International Women’s Day with an engaging hybrid session where influential speakers explored themes of leadership, gender equality, and self-improvement.

In a statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications at Ikeja Electric Plc, Kingsley Okotie, and made available to Naija News, the event was graced by esteemed figures including Ibukun Awosika, Betty Irabor, Maye Ayida, Jummai Logun, Toyin Kekere-Ekun, and Olufunke Jones.

Many of them attended in person, offering valuable experiences and advice to inspire the women of Ikeja Electric.

Encouraging Boldness and Confidence

In her opening remarks, Ikeja Electric’s CEO, Folake Soetan, celebrated the company’s female workforce, urging them to embrace confidence and take ownership of their professional journeys.

“In our world today, it is important to make swift and decisive efforts to break systemic barriers and biases faced by women in professional and personal spheres,” she stated.

Leadership, Purpose, and Growth

Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Chair Centre Group, Ibukun Awosika, spoke extensively on women in leadership. She emphasised the need to uplift and empower other women.

Awosika said, “Never shut a door, but determine which ones are critical and those that should remain shut. Be consistent. Treat people right and respect the value that they bring to your life.

“Well before I became the first female chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, I understood who I was, how far I wanted to go, and how I wanted to finish; I was also intentional about those who were going on the journey with me.”

Similarly, publisher and founder of ‘Genevieve Magazine’, Betty Irabor, highlighted the importance of prioritising employee well-being. She drew from her personal experiences and recent events involving Ikeja Electric staff.

She said, “Purpose is often birthed out of pain. At this time and beyond, it is important to reach out to staff randomly, boost their mental health so they can go on to achieve the company’s goals.

“As an individual, be an inside-out person, bring validation out from within, feed your mind on positivity and be compassionate to yourself.”

Adding to this, CEO of Eden Lifestyle, an award-winning health and fitness brand, Maye Ayida, encouraged women to train their minds as intentionally as they do their bodies.

“Women need to be intentional about training their minds just like they do their bodies. Be a L.I.O.N: Leader. Innovative. Outspoken. Network.”

Self-Care, Financial Growth, and Gender Equity

Skincare expert, founder of ‘Skin Esthetique’, Jummai Logun, shared practical tips on ageing gracefully while balancing work and life.

She advised, “Lifestyle impacts ageing, therefore, optimise your lifestyle. Consistently manage stress by practising self-care, journal your memorable moments, prioritise positive thoughts, exercise, balanced diet and sound sleep. It is also important to approach skin treatment progressively and professionally. Don’t follow the Joneses!”

On financial literacy, CEO of Lotus Financial Services, Toyin Kekere-Ekun, highlighted the importance of money management. She recommended:

– Allocating 10% of earnings to self-education,

– 10% for enjoyment, and

– 5% to charity.

She also emphasised the importance of delayed gratification, building savings habits, and distinguishing between needs and wants.

Wrapping up the session, Olufunke Jones stressed the urgency of closing the gender gap with essential principles for women’s success:

– Courage to learn from past and future generations,

– Competence to meet and surpass eligibility criteria,

– Compassion for self and others,

– Collaborative leadership rather than competition with men,

– Commitment to using time and effort wisely,

– Consistency in building positive habits, and

– Competing equitably.