‘No Such Outage Request Was Approved’ – TCN ‘Disowns’ BEDC

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has dissociated itself from a planned two-month power outage announced by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The TCN, in a statement on Monday, said it wasn’t aware of such plans and didn’t grant approval for the outage.

Naija News recalls there had been a series of public outcries after the BEDC announced plans to conduct essential maintenance on the 132kV Akure-Osogbo transmission line, which will result in power disruptions for Ondo and Ekiti states over a two-month period.

According to a public notice made available on Sunday and seen by Naija News, the maintenance work will lead to power outages in Ondo and Ekiti states, lasting nine hours daily from July 1 to August 31.

The notice read, “Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN is scheduled to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line. The planned work involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and other activities. This will require outage on the affected network for safe working space.”

However, in a reaction on Monday, the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, dissociated the company from the announcement made by the BEDC.

“The publication by the BEDC regarding a proposed outage on Osogbo-Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132kV line for the purpose of installing OPGW commencing on 1st July, 2024 has been brought to the notice of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

“TCN Management hereby informs the general public that no such outage request has been approved,” Mbah noted on X.