Ondo, Ekiti Set For Two-Month Power Outage

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has revealed plans to conduct essential maintenance on the 132kV Akure-Osogbo transmission line, which will result in power disruptions for Ondo and Ekiti states over a two-month period.

According to a public notice available on Sunday and cited by Naija News, the maintenance work will lead to power outages in Ondo and Ekiti states, lasting nine hours daily from July 1 to August 31.

The notice specified that the maintenance involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and other activities requiring an outage on the affected network to ensure a safe working environment.

The TCN’s notice read, “Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, is scheduled to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line. The planned work involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) and other activities. This will require outage on the affected network for safe working space.

“Customers in the affected areas will experience service interruptions during the period of the planned outages. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly solicit your patience and understanding.”