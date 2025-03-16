Amnesty International Condemns Threat To Corps Member Who Decried Hardship

Amnesty International has condemned alleged threat to a corps member who alleged that the management of National Youth Service Corps threatened her for her TikTok video in which she decried hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that the corps member, on her TikTok handle, @talktoraye, lamented the high cost of food items.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, she described President Bola Tinubu as a “terrible” person. She also called on the Lagos State government to prioritize sanitation in the state.

“The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the federal government pays us. We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government.

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks. Everywhere smells. What is the government doing about the smell? Being an NYSC corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme,” she said in the video.

Following allegation from the young lady that she was threatened by Lagos NYSC management, Amnesty International said she was within her right to express displeasure with the situation of the economy.

The statement, on Sunday, read: “Amnesty International strongly condemns threats and intimidation directed at a lady who posted TikTok video lamenting the current escalating economic hardship. The lady alleged that NYSC officials threatened her for refusing to delete the video.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritizing addressing the country’s economic woes.

“Millions of people in Nigeria are facing extreme poverty. So far, the authorities have failed to put in place effective mitigation measures, leaving millions of people without the hope of getting out of the economic challenges and enjoying their human rights.

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions — in utter disregard for Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.”