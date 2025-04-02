Harvest Of Deaths: Amnesty Intl Tells Govt To Stop Herdsmen Attacks

Amnesty International has called on the federal government to quickly address the increasing cases of herdsmen attacks across the country.

Naija News reports that Amnesty International, in its report covering January 2016 to October 2018, said at least 3,641 citizens of Nigeria were killed by herdsmen and thousands displaced.

The report tagged “Harvest of Death” and shared via its 𝕏 account on Tuesday, stated that Benue State, Plateau State, Adamawa State, Kaduna State and Zamafara State were the states that recorded the highest number of deaths from herdsmen attacks.

“Nigerian authorities consistently failed to tackle herders conflicts with farmers. At least 3,641 people were killed between January 2016 and October 2018 — and thousands displaced. Fifty seven (57%) of the 3,641 recorded deaths occurred in 2018.

“Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara recorded the highest number of deaths and brutal attacks of herders on farming communities,” it read.

According to the report covering January 2016 to October 2018: Benue recorded 726 deaths, Adamawa recorded 540 deaths, Plateau recorded 492 deaths, Zamfara recorded 489 deaths, Taraba recorded 453 deaths, Kaduna recorded 414 deaths, Nasarawa recorded 196 deaths, Niger recorded 94 deaths, Kogi recorded 66 deaths, Sokoto recorded 52 deaths and Enugu recorded 46 deaths.

Also, Delta recorded 22 deaths, Cross River recorded 16 deaths, Oyo recorded 13 deaths, Edo recorded 9 deaths, Ebonyi recorded 4 deaths, Rivers recorded 2 deaths, Abuja recorded 2 deaths, Ondo recorded 2 deaths, Anambra recorded 1 death, Abia recorded 1 death, and Ekiti recorded 1 death.