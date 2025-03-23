Sexual Harassment: Natasha’s Allegations Against Akpabio Must Be Investigated – Amnesty Int’l

Amnesty International has stated that the claims made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Goodwill Akpabio warrant a thorough investigation.

The human rights organization made this statement in light of the ongoing turmoil within the Senate.

Naija News reports that tThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Nigeria’s third-highest official, Akpabio, of infringing upon her rights to represent her constituents after she rebuffed sexual advances from Akpabio.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan asserted that Akpabio has consistently obstructed her ability to engage in debates and address issues pertinent to her constituents in the Senate.

Despite her six-month suspension for alleged “unruly conduct,” Akpabio has continued to fulfil his responsibilities, even as calls for an investigation have intensified.

In a statement issued by the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, the organization urged Nigerian authorities to promptly initiate an independent and impartial inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“The weight and scale of the allegations of the sexual harassment are one more pressing reason for establishing an independent, resourceful and impartial investigation.

“The National Assembly must not continue to look away while the allegations remain and are being trivialized, unaddressed and ignored.

“Blatant failure of the authorities to investigate the allegations raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan will have devastating consequences, that include perpetuating a system that makes it increasingly difficult for survivors of sexual harassment to get justice, while allowing perpetrators to get away with gross human rights violations. This is one case that the authorities can use to show that there is zero tolerance for sexual harassment – no matter who is involved.

“The fear of not being believed, or even being blamed, is already creating a dangerous culture of silence that prevents women who faced sexual harassment from seeking justice. The tide of sexual impunity against women and girls must be turned now,” the International organization noted in its statement.