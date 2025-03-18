Power Returns In Lagos As TCN Fixes Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that bulk power supply has been reinstated to the Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies for distribution to customers in Lagos State.

In a statement released on Monday, March 17, the TCN Director of Public Affairs, Ndidi Nbah, indicated that the restoration was made possible following the successful repair of a section of the 330 kilovolt (kV) Osogbo-Omotosho transmission line, specifically between towers 420 and 422.

Mbah noted that the repair was finalized at 8:55 PM on March 15, 2025.

According to her, the repair resolved a line break, thereby restoring lost power and enabling normal bulk transmission to resume.

As a result, the load shedding that was necessitated by the line disruption has been eliminated.

The TCN expressed gratitude to the Lagos State government, the affected distribution companies, and electricity consumers for their patience and cooperation during the outage.

On March 11, the transmission company had reported that a significant fault on its Omotoso-Ikeja West 330 kV transmission line had caused a considerable decrease in electricity supply to Lagos.

The company explained that the transmission line had snapped between towers 420 and 422 on March 9, leading to a reduction of approximately 350 megawatts (MW) in bulk electricity supply to the state.