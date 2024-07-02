Many Feared Trapped As Four-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja

A four-storey building in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory collapsed on Monday night, reportedly trapping many people inside.

According to PUNCH Online, there could be a “possibility” of casualties, as two trapped persons were reportedly pulled out from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

An eyewitness reported, “There is a possibility that there could be some people inside the collapsed building who may have died. I saw two people being pulled out from the rubble and taken to the hospital while rescue operations were ongoing. The emergency responders are not yet coordinated for efficient operations.”

Meanwhile, the Iron Rod Distributors Employers Union of Nigeria (IRSDEUN) has issued a warning to its members against using substandard materials for projects in Abuja, calling on the National Assembly to take immediate action to prevent further building collapses in the capital city.

This call comes in response to the collapse of a building at Nicholas Ukachukwu’s Praco Limited Estate in Guzape, Abuja on Friday, which resulted in an unconfirmed number of worker fatalities.

Naija News reports that the President of IRSDEUN, Gbenga Awoyale, made a statement in Ilorin, highlighting the alarming use of substandard construction practices, such as the use of wires instead of standard gauge iron rods in concrete works.

“This is a clear case of criminal negligence and a ticking time bomb waiting to happen,” Awoyale said, stressing the urgency for action.

“We cannot afford to wait until another building collapses and claims innocent lives. The National Assembly must act now to prevent further disasters,” he added.

Awoyale also criticized the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) for failing to enforce building standards, allowing contractors to use substandard materials.

The Union is calling for the demolition of all remaining structures in the estate that have been built with substandard materials, as well as a thorough investigation into the construction practices of all buildings in Abuja.

“We need to send a strong message to contractors that substandard construction will not be tolerated in this city.

“We owe it to the people of Abuja to ensure that their lives and properties are safe,” Awoyale said.