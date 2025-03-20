Atiku Reacts To Loss Of Lives, Properties In Abuja Explosion

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has called for the federal government to treat tanker explosions as a national emergency following the devastating explosion on the Abuja-Keffi road.

Naija News reports that the explosion, which occurred on Wednesday near the Karu Bridge in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), led to significant destruction, with many vehicles reportedly burnt.

While the exact number of casualties remains unknown, witnesses have confirmed that the incident resulted in numerous fatalities.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday night, Atiku described the explosion as an “unacceptable and recurring tragedy.”

He emphasized the need for urgent action, noting that these explosions have claimed many innocent lives and destroyed valuable property.

“I have just been briefed on yet another devastating tanker explosion at the Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi Highway of the Federal Capital Territory. This is an unacceptable and recurring tragedy that has claimed far too many innocent lives and destroyed countless properties,” Atiku said.

He referred to a similar incident two weeks ago at Otedola Bridge in Lagos, calling for decisive action to prevent further losses.

“With this latest incident, it is clear that tanker explosions must be treated as a national emergency. Two weeks ago, we witnessed a similar disaster at Otedola Bridge in Lagos. How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?” he questioned.

Atiku proposed the immediate formation of a high-powered presidential panel to investigate the causes of these explosions and recommend practical solutions to prevent future occurrences. He stressed that the safety of citizens is non-negotiable.

“I call for the immediate establishment of a high-powered presidential panel to investigate the causes of these explosions and implement urgent, practical solutions to prevent future occurrences. The safety of our citizens is non-negotiable, and we must end this cycle of destruction,” Atiku added.

The former vice-president expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, urging authorities to mobilize all available resources to provide comprehensive medical care to the injured.

“Reports indicate that multiple lives have been lost in today’s incident. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. I urge the relevant authorities to mobilize all available resources to provide the injured with free and comprehensive medical care,” he said.

He also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing them strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“To the families mourning their loved ones, may you find strength and comfort in this difficult time. I pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls,” Atiku concluded.