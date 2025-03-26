Unidentified Woman Struck, Killed By Train Along Gwagwa-Idu Railway Line

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has initiated an investigation into a tragic train accident that resulted in the death of an unidentified woman along the Gwagwa-Idu railway line in Abuja.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, revealing that the police were alerted through a distress call around 11 am on March 24, 2025.

According to Adeh, police officers quickly responded to the distress call and proceeded to the scene, which was located behind Zeberced Company in the Idu area. Upon arrival, they discovered the disfigured body of a woman, suspected to have been struck by a moving train.

“The FCT Police Command is investigating a fatal train accident that claimed the life of an unidentified woman along the Gwagwa-Idu railway line.

“On March 24, 2025, at about 11am, FCT Police responded to a distress call reporting an unconscious female on the railway tracks behind Zeberced Company, Idu. Upon arrival, officers found a lifeless and disfigured female body, believed to have been struck by a train,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that the police further confirmed that the woman’s remains were evacuated to Kubwa General Hospital, where she was declared dead. Efforts are ongoing to identify the victim and notify her relatives.

“The remains were evacuated to Kubwa General Hospital, where her death was confirmed. Efforts are ongoing to identify her and locate her relatives,” Adeh stated.