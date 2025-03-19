Petrol Tanker Explosion At Karu Bridge Razes Over 30 Vehicles

A petrol-laden tanker exploded on the Karu Bridge along the Abuja-Nyanya-Keffi road, setting ablaze no fewer than 30 vehicles and raising fears of multiple casualties, Naija News reports.

The explosion, which occurred earlier today, has caused widespread panic among commuters and residents in the area.

The flames from the explosion were reported to have consumed several vehicles in the vicinity, creating a chaotic and dangerous scene.

The explosion occurred when the tanker, carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control and crashed on the bridge, leading to a fire that rapidly spread to nearby vehicles.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Channels TV reported scenes of chaos as motorists and passengers attempted to flee the area to avoid the advancing flames.

A heavy presence of military personnel and emergency responders was seen at the scene.

The first responders were spotted working diligently to control the situation, manage the movement of people, and ensure public safety.

Security officials have cordoned off the affected area, directing traffic away from the scene to facilitate the operations of firefighting teams and medical personnel.

As of the time of this report, the exact number of casualties has yet to be ascertained. However, there are fears of multiple casualties, and rescue operations are ongoing.