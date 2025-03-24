Power Outage Affects Eight Embassies, Several Estates In Abuja (Full List)

Another power outage has struck parts of Abuja, affecting at least eight foreign embassies and several residential estates.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has attributed the disruption to a technical fault on the feeder supplying the affected areas.

Naija News gathered that between March 18 and 23, AEDC reported seven power outages, including incidents impacting key institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Garki General Hospital, and the National Library.

The outages were caused by a combination of six technical faults and one planned maintenance activity.

The most recent outage, which occurred during this period, affected several embassies in the capital, including those of America, Turkey, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iran, Liberia, Egypt, and Japan.

In addition, residential areas such as Brains & Hammer City Estate, Today Estate, Dape District, Katsina Estate, Paradise Estate, Ochacho Estate, Kafe District, American Embassy Estate, and parts of Gwarinpa were also impacted.

In a statement, AEDC reassured the public that its technical team was working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by this outage and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to resolve the issue,” the statement read.

The company also announced a planned maintenance activity set for Sunday, March 23, 2025, which will temporarily disrupt vending services for prepaid customers.

AEDC stated that during this maintenance window, prepaid customers might experience brief interruptions when recharging their meters or accessing vending platforms. Normal services are expected to resume immediately after the maintenance is completed.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” the company added.