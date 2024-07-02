Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Joins Chelsea From Leicester City

Chelsea completed the signing of Leicester City midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall earlier today, July 2, 2024.

The Blues paid Leicester City £30 million to secure the services of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall is a product of Leicester City Academy and started his professional football career at the club until recently when he decided to move to a bigger side.

His push for a greener pasture has landed him at Stamford Bridge, where he will reunite with his former coach, Enzo Maresca, who led the Foxes back to the Premier League in the just-concluded season.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a six-year contract with Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 30, 2030.

After completing his move to Dewsbury-Hall, the Englishman said: “It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player.

“This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here.”

In the just-concluded season, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made 44 appearances for Leicester City in which he scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists.

Note that Dewsbury-Hall is Chelsea’s fourth signing in this summer transfer window. other Chelsea’s 2024 summer transfer window signees are defender Tosin Adarabioyo, a free transfer from Fulham, midfielder Omari Kellyman, a £19 million move from Aston Villa, and teenage forward Marc Guiu, £5 million arrival from Barcelona.