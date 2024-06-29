Chelsea Confirms Arrival Of Omari Kellyman From Aston Villa

Premier League side, Chelsea, have confirmed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder, Omari Kellyman, earlier today, June 29, 2024.

Chelsea paid Aston Villa the sum of £19 million for the services of Omari Kellyman, who made just 6 appearances for Villa in the just concluded 2023-2024 season.

The Stamford Bridge-based club and the 18-year-old midfielder signed a lengthy deal which will keep him at the London club for 6 years, that is, until 2030, with an option for a one-year extension.

After sealing his move to the two-time UEFA Champions League winners, Omari Kellyman acknowledged The Blues as a side with an amazing history.

He said, “It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player.

“It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join. It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started.”

Note that Omari Kellyman’s move from Aston Villa to Chelsea is not by any means associated with the £35 million Villa paid to The Blues for the services of Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen.

Recall that the two Premier League clubs completed Maatsen’s deal earlier today. Chelsea also completed the sales of Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech to Turkish club, Galatasaray, earlier today.