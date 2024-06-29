Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech Leave Chelsea On Permanent Deals

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent exit of two of their players, Ian Maatsen and Hakim Ziyech.

Ian Maatsen has been a member of Chelsea since 2019, when he completed his move to the club from PSV Eindhoven.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old defender couldn’t establish himself at the club as he had to go on loan at Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Burnley and Borussia Dortmund.

Even though the Netherlands performed very well in the aforementioned clubs, Chelsea still didn’t deem him good enough to be a part of the side.

After a series of back and forth, the Stamford Bridge-based side agreed to sell the Dutch left-back to Aston Villa for a transfer fee worth £35 million.

This means that Ian Maatsen, who helped Borussia Dortmund to reach the finals of the Champions League in the just concluded 2023-2024 season, will enjoy the tournament in the coming season with Aston Villa.

Maatsen is currently representing the Netherlands at the Euro 2024, and he is likely to feature for the team when they take on Romania in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech, has completed his move to Turkish side, Galatasaray, where he spent last season on loan.

The 31-year-old Moroccan footballer has played 107 games and scored 14 goals since he joined Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax for a transfer fee worth £33.3 million.

He helped Chelsea to win the Champions League, Uefa Super Club and Fifa Club World Cup.