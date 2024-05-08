Hakim Ziyech Leaves Chelsea Permanently

Chelsea have officially permitted their Moroccan winger, Hakim Ziyech, to leave the club permanently ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hakim Ziyech had a wonderful career at Ajax which attracted Chelsea to pay €40 million for his services on July 1, 2020.

In his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, Ziyech managed to score 14 goals and provided 13 assists in 107 appearances.

Due to the inconsistent form of the 31-year-old Morocco international, he couldn’t establish himself in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

Hence, ahead of the 2023-2024 season, he was sent on a season-long loan at Galatasaray which was expected to expire on June 30, 2024.

Since he arrived at Galatasaray, he has exhibited a better version of himself as he has scored 8 goals and provided four assists in 21 games in all competitions. This means that within a season, he has already scored for the Turkish side, more than half the total number of goals he scored for Chelsea in three seasons.

According to a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on his verified X page earlier today, May 8, Galatasaray has decided to trigger Hakim Ziyech’s buy-clause.

This means that the Turkish side will pay Chelsea an extra £2.5 million in addition to the £3 million they paid for his loan move last year.

The transfer expert wrote, “Hakim Ziyech will not return to Chelsea as he’s staying in Galatasaray on a permanent move.

“Obligation to buy clause, triggered and signed as Chelsea already sent a letter to Gala confirming the agreement.”