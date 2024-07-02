‘I’m Searching’ – Ice Prince Dismisses Claims Of Moet Abebe Over 12-Year Relationship

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ice Prince, has debunked claims of being in a romantic relationship with Nollywood actress cum media personality, Moet Abebe.

Naija News reports that Abebe had, in a recent podcast co-hosted with BBNaija star, Tolanibaj, claimed that she and Ice Prince have been in a relationship for 12 years.

However, in an interview with The DateBizz, Ice Prince contradicted her claims, stating that finding love has been challenging for him.

The rapper stated that he is currently single and hopes to get married before his 40th birthday.

He said, “Recently, it’s been hard for me to get love. Not because I don’t want to, but my mind has not been in the right place for a relationship. And I don’t want to have a girl suffering with me. I needed time to put certain things together, especially my music and finances.

“I don’t go around with holes. If you see me with a woman, she’s probably someone that I so much respect, somebody that we have mutual understanding. Any woman that you see me with or having sex with is someone I respect.

“As to a committed relationship, I wouldn’t say that I’m in one right now. I should get married soon, hopefully. I don’t want to go past 40 years before getting married. So I’m searching.”