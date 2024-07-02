Borno Suicide Bombers Were Imported — Reps Allege

The House of Representatives alleged on Tuesday that the female suicide bombers responsible for the killing of scores in Borno State were not locals but imported.

The lawmakers said this in a resolution after considering a motion of urgent national importance by Ahmed Jaha.

While condemning the attack, Jaha stated that findings showed that bombers were “recruited, brainwashed, and imported from outside the state” to carry out the suicide act in Gwoza.

Naija News reports that the attack had claimed over 30 lives.

He further argued that the bombings underscored the ongoing threat of terrorism in the country.

The lawmaker informed the House that more than 180 people were critically injured, and currently receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

The House then urged security agencies to intensify efforts to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has declared that the recent bombings in Borno State signify that Nigeria is slipping into a state of war.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, explained that the terrorists’ actions are a response to recent military successes that have weakened their leadership, resources, and influence.

“The terrorists embarked on these cowardly attacks against innocent citizens to project an image of strength to cover their weakness and decline,” Buba noted.

He urged citizens to see through the terrorists’ tactics and remain vigilant and united, supporting the armed forces’ efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful future.