Terrorists’ IED Injures Three Policemen On Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

Three police officers sustained injuries on Tuesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists exploded along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

According to intelligence sources cited by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the blast occurred around 3 pm near Garin Kuturu village, between Auno and Jakana in Borno State.

The IED detonated when members of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unknowingly stepped on it, destroying their patrol vehicle and creating a three-feet deep and five-feet wide crater at the scene.

Following the incident, a bomb disposal unit from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) team was dispatched to secure the area and search for additional explosive threats.

Naija News learnt that the injured officers were immediately taken to the Borno State Specialist Hospital for medical attention and have since been discharged.

Gunmen Kill Six Children In Kogi Forest Attack

In other news, suspected gunmen have reportedly killed six children in the Ogbe forest area of Kogi State.

According to reports by Zagazola Makama, the attack occurred on Sunday when unidentified assailants stormed a camp where the victims were tending to their cattle. The attackers opened fire, killing all six children instantly.

A source revealed that the families of the victims reported the incident to the police on March 11, 2025.

“Police operatives visited the scene and took photographs of the decomposed corpses, while a preliminary investigation has commenced,” the source said.