BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Gov Zulum’s Convoy In Borno

Forces accompanying the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, reportedly thwarted an assault by Boko Haram militants along the Buni Gari-Buni Yadi road.

A publication dedicated to counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad area, Makama Zagazola, revealed that an unverified number of militants were killed during the ensuing clash, and seven kidnapped travelers were successfully rescued.

According to intelligence sources cited by Makama, the convoy included troops from Operation Hadin Kai, an elite police unit, and high-ranking government officials who were returning from Biu Local Government Area in Borno when the terrorists attempted to abduct individuals from a Volkswagen vehicle.

The report noted that the governor had flown by helicopter and was not present in the convoy during the attack.

Makama further mentioned that the troops managed to seize weapons and motorcycles following the repulsion of the militants’ assault.