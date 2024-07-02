Archie Gray Leaves Leeds United For Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur has completed the signing of Leeds United midfielder, Archie Gray earlier today, July 2, 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur paid Leeds United £30 million to complete the deal for Archie Gray, while Leeds paid Spurs £10 million to sign defender Joe Rodon in a separate deal.

Wales international Rodon, who was on loan at Leeds from Spurs in the just-concluded season, signed a four-year deal with the EFL Championship side.

On the other hand, Tottenham were able to secure the services of Archie Gray after triggering his release clause which states that the midfielder can move to another club if Leeds fail to gain promotion to the Premier League in the first attempt.

Spurs, who beat Brentford to Gray’s signature, gave the 18-year-old Englishman a 6-year deal which is expected to keep him at the club until June 30, 2030.

A statement from Leeds United read in part: “Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a homegrown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

“Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism.”

Note that Archie Gray made 52 appearances for Leeds United last season playing as a midfielder and as a right-back.