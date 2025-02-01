Transfer Updates: Tomori, Mathys Tel, Ferguson, Mitoma, Nunez, Chukwuemeka, Others

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in advanced transfer negotiations to secure the signing of England international defender, Fikayo Tomori, from AC Milan, as reported by Sky Sports.

French forward Mathys Tel, 19, has turned down an opportunity to join Tottenham after the clubs reached an impressive £50.1 million transfer agreement.

According to ESPN, Tel’s preference is to make a loan move to Manchester United instead, reflecting his desire for game time and commitment to his development.

Following Tel’s rejection, Tottenham have reportedly shifted their focus and inquired about Manchester United’s promising Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho, who is 20 years old. This move signals Spurs’ intent to enhance their attacking options further, as detailed in a report by the Mail.

Chelsea have joined the pursuit of Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 20, from Brighton & Hove Albion, indicating their ambition to strengthen their front line, according to The Guardian.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have expressed interest in acquiring Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez, 23, from Porto as the transfer deadline approaches. However, a report from the Telegraph reveals that City are hesitant to meet the player’s £50 million release clause before the deadline.

Brighton have recently rejected an improved bid of £75 million from Al-Nassr for Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma, 27, showcasing the club’s determination to retain one of their key players, as reported by the Sun.

In Liverpool’s camp, Darwin Nunez reportedly sought discussions with Al-Nassr before the signing of Jhon Duran; however, the club firmly communicated that the 25-year-old Uruguayan striker was not available for sale at any price, according to the Sun.

Everton is currently engaged in negotiating a complex transfer deal to bring English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 21, from Chelsea before the transfer window closes, as highlighted by Football Insider.

Arsenal’s scouting network is eyeing Norway Under-21 midfielder Sverre Nypan, 18. He is expected to remain with Rosenborg until the summer, as stated by the Athletic.

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a summer move for Atalanta’s 23-year-old Ivory Coast striker El Bilal Toure, who is currently on loan at Stuttgart until the end of the season, according to Foot Mercato.

Leicester City have explored options for securing a loan deal for Wolfsburg’s Austrian winger Patrick Wimmer, 23, as noted by the Express.

Brighton’s promising Ghanaian right-back Tariq Lamptey, 24, is reportedly on his way to Ajax in a deal worth £1.5 million, as detailed by the Mail.

Lille struck a loan agreement with the option of purchasing Nigerian striker Chuba Akpom from Ajax. The 29-year-old opted for the French club over transfer offers from Fiorentina and Sunderland, according to De Telegraaf.

Canadian striker Jonathan David, 25, is anticipated to leave Lille in the summer, amid significant interest from Premier League side Newcastle United, as indicated by Football Insider.

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Portuguese winger Geovany Quenda, 17, from Sporting, as stated by A Bola.

Manchester United are reportedly engaging with various agents in hopes of selling Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 32, before the transfer deadline, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who is currently without a club, is set to undergo a medical examination before completing a move to Monterrey in Mexico, as reported by Marca.