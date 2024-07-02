2024 Copa America: Six Teams Qualified For Quarter-finals

The 2024 Copa America is gradually hitting the advanced stage as most of the boys in the tournament have been separated from the men.

The competition which kicked off in the United States on June 21 has produced six teams which will do battle in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Interestingly, the hosts of the tournament, the United States have already been kicked out of the competition after losing to Uruguay earlier today, July 2.

They were expected to give the South American teams a run for their money but they couldn’t even stand Panama who defeated them in their second group stage game.

That defeat made it a do-or-die against Uruguay. Unfortunately for the hosts, their journey in the tournament ended with a slim 1-0 defeat as they finished third in Group C with three points.

So, in the Group, one of the favourites of the tournament, Uruguay qualified for the next round without losing or drawing any game in the group stage.

They are joined in the next round by Panama who finished second in Group C with 6 points in three games.

Argentina finished top of Group A without losing or drawing a game. They made it out of the group alongside Canada who finished second with four points in three games.

Other national teams who have qualified for the 2024 Copa America quarter-finals are Ecuador and Venezuela.

Group D which features Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Paraguay will be decided in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3.