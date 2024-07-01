Wike Fumes Over Allocation Of Land Meant For Bus Terminal To Politician

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has expressed displeasure over the allocation of land meant for a bus terminal in the Central Business District, Abuja, to politicians.

Naija News reports that Wike, while speaking at the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal, Phase I, in Abuja, described the action as a gross distortion of the Abuja Master Plan.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, the FCT Administration built three terminals, one each in the Central Business District, Mabushi and Kugbo, to ensure a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the territory.

However, the land designated for the bus terminal in the Central Business District, where a train track was expected to pass through, had been allocated to a party member.

Wike noted that a politician confronted him during preparation for the project’s inauguration, saying, ‘After his sacrifices and inputs to the party, is this what he will suffer?’.

He said, “When we went there to start preparation for the inauguration project last Tuesday, I received a text that I had taken somebody’s land, and I was surprised.

“In fact, in that text message, the person said, ‘after his sacrifices and inputs to the party, is this what he will suffer?”.

“When I enquired, we found out that the place has been given out and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) had been signed, even consent judgement has been entered between FCTA and the person.

“This is just to let people know some of the things we face; how the Master Plan of the FCT had been distorted.

“When you want to make a decision, so many people will be angry and when you are complaining, they won’t come with sincere facts; they will come with distorted facts.”

The minister also stated that Abuja was supposed to be one of the best cities in the world but lacked the necessary infrastructure to be a first-class city.

He particularly pointed out that a city like Abuja does not have bus and taxi terminals, thereby forcing people to park and board vehicles on the road and taxis all over the place, which is contributing to the level of insecurity in the territory, including the proliferation of “one chance” criminal elements.

He explained that constructing the bus and taxi terminals was part of efforts to reduce the level of insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He added, “To reduce insecurity, we made a proposal to the National Assembly explaining that part of the security problem we are facing is because we have not been able to know who the people operating taxis and buses in FCT are and where they are loading from.

“One of the things that people don’t understand about the Renewed Hope Agenda, is that it is not just about human capital development; it is also about empowerment of our people.”