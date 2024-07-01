‘I Was A Political Prisoner For You To Become Governor, Minister’ – Shehu Sani Tackles Wike

A former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has asserted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, owes his political career to the efforts of democracy advocates.

Sani emphasized that the efforts to end military dictatorship in Nigeria, involving figures like himself, Mike Ozekhome, and other freedom fighters, were crucial in establishing democracy.

He stated that without their struggle, individuals like Wike wouldn’t have risen to positions such as local government chairman, governor, or minister.

Naija News reports that this comment was in response to Wike’s recent remarks questioning Sani’s contributions as a senator.

Speaking at the Nigeria Annual Lecture and Gold Prize Award 2024, an event celebrating 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, Sani urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Wike, however, challenged Sani to specify his achievements during his tenure in the national assembly.

Sani responded by recalling his imprisonment in Port Harcourt during the military regime, questioning Wike’s whereabouts at that time.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sani stated, “Nobody can demean the struggle that we did to free Nigeria from military dictatorship. Mike Ozekhome was a patriot.”

He continued, “If not for the struggle which we did to de-establish military dictatorship and establish democracy in Nigeria, people like Wike wouldn’t have become local government chairman, governor, or minister today.

“He’s a beneficiary of the struggle, the sweat, and all we have invested in it. And at a certain time, I was in Port Harcourt prison as a political prisoner; where was he then? He is a beneficiary of the struggle to which Nigerians have dedicated and committed their time.”