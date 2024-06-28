‘You Even Defended Election Riggers’ – Wike Ridicules Shehu Sani, Ozekhome At Public Event

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has blasted former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, and a senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, over their comment on the current administration.

Naija News reports that Wike, Ozekhome and Sani were among the dignitaries at ‘This Nigeria Annual Lecture and Gold Prize Award, 2024’, held in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

While speaking at the event, Ozekhome, the guest lecturer, got Wike infuriated after criticising the administration of President Bola Tinubu without acknowledging areas where the country had made some progress in the last 25 years.

Similarly, Shehu Sani spoke on the current economic challenges and called on Tinubu to solve the hunger problem in Nigeria.

Displeased with the remarks, Wike tackled Sani and Ozekhome, questioning their decency in making such calls.

The former Governor of Rivers State asked about the achievement of Shehu Sani while he was in the Senate.

Taking a swipe at Ozekhome, Wike said the senior lawyer has never rejected a job, even to defend those who rigged elections in court.

He said, “So I said that I’ll put this to you and to tell my brother friend, for the main fact that you people were activists does not mean that you’ll do well, no.

“Activists have always failed. We’ve seen activists that were given appointments and yet they failed. When you were in the Senate, how did you perform? What was our performance as Senator?

“And you’re saying something about rigging elections and … as an activist, how many times have you rejected briefs? Those who have rigged elections, you have even defended them.

“So, it is about every time we come here and postulate, postulate and postulate.

“First of all we’re talking about 25 years of democracy. I know we have challenges but I expected the lecturer to say, ‘yes, we’ve made some progress.’

“In all this lecture, not one progress was made . [It was about] criticism after criticism. Are you telling me that in 25 years, not one progress was made.

“Yes, you can say we’ve made this progress but still the need for us to move forward. Just like Shehu Sani said how they were detained, he didn’t say that under this democracy no Nigerian has found himself under this aspect, that’s progress.

“You’ve said here about infrastructure in FCT, who’s FCT minister working under? Mr President. That means he has the capacity to know those who can help him move the country.”