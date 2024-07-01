Anthony Joshua Explains Why He Moved Out Of His Mother’s House

Nigerian-born British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has confirmed that he has finally moved out of his mother’s house ahead of his clash with Daniel Dubois in September.

Unlike most super-rich celebrities, Anthony Joshua chose to stay in the same flat with his Nigerian mother, Yeta, in North London.

When asked why he chose to stay with his mother at 34 years old despite having a net worth of over £100 million, he said he decided to do so because that would give him enough time with her whenever he is in London.

But in an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Anthony Joshua confirmed that he has finally moved out of the flat. Reports claimed that the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world has moved into his mansion around London.

While explaining why he chose to leave his mother’s flat, Joshua said he has made a strong arrangement to ensure that his mother is okay without him around.

“I didn’t want to leave my mom alone,” AJ said.

“I wanted to make sure that her foundations were strong—the nest was strong—so that when I leave, mom’s good. For me, that’s freedom. Knowing no matter where I am in the world, mom’s happy and taken care of.”

Anthony Joshua will attempt to be a world champion once again when he takes on a fellow British heavyweight boxer, Daniel Dubois on September 21. The winner of the bout which will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, will go home with the IBF belt.

Reports claimed that if Anthony Joshua wins the IBF title this September, he will have a chance to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight title against the current holder, Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury who will face the Ukrainian boxer in December.