A 28-year-old midfielder for Fulham and Portugal, Joao Palhinha, has verbally agreed to a transfer deal with Bayern Munich as the German side have made a final offer of between £38 and £39 million, according to Sky Sports.

In this summer Transfer Window, West Ham are willing to pay £35 million for Wolves’ Max Kilman, but they are ready to look at other centre-backs, as the Midlands club refused to back down from their £45 million valuation of the 27-year-old English defender, the Guardian reported.

Fulham are set to work on deals to keep Brazil forward Willian, 35, and Jamaica winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid, 31, even after their contracts with the club run out on Monday, according to the Standard.

Positive and forward-moving negotiations on a new contract have occurred this week between Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag, Sky Sports claimed.

Chelsea are willing to sell Romelu Lukaku, a striker for Belgium, for £37 million, but AC Milan and Napoli are hoping that the 31-year-old’s price will come down in this summer transfer window, Dianluca Marzio claimed.

The goal of Barcelona and Paris St. Germain is to persuade 24-year-old Argentina striker Julian Alvarez to depart from Manchester City this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The 26-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham, who is under contract with Roma until 2026, is another player that AC Milan are considering to sign in this summer transfer window, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed.

Ademola Lookman, a forward for Atalanta, is being watched by Juventus, Bayern Munich, and other Premier League teams. The Nigerian international is also attracting interest from other teams outside Europe, according to the Mail.

With one year remaining on his contract, Germany’s Jonathan Tah, a defender for Bayer Leverkusen, is being courted by Bayern Munich. Negotiations between the two teams are getting closer to a deal, Sky Sports claimed.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, Newcastle United are optimistic that 24-year-old Swedish attacker Alexander Isak will agree to a new deal this summer, according to Givemesport.

Barcelona’s best chances for a midfielder in this summer transfer window are 22-year-old Belgian international Amadou Onana of Everton and 28-year-old Spanish international Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad. Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, a right-back for Germany, is not expected to be pursued by Barcelona, the Mundo Deportivo claimed.