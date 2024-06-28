‘Atalanta Receives Offer For Ademola Lookman From Al Ittihad’

Italian Serie A club, Atalanta, have reportedly confirmed that they received a transfer offer from Saudi Pro League club, Al Ittihad, for Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman.

Ademola Lookman has been in his best form since he moved to Atalanta from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2022.

In the 2022-2023 season, the 26-year-old Nigeria international was so good that he was named the best player of the season at Atalanta.

In the just concluded 2023-2024 season, Ademola Lookman took his performance to the next level as he scored a total of 17 goals and provided 10 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

This performance helped Atalanta to win the Europa League title for the first time in their history and also earned him the best player of the season at the club for the second time in a row.

Hence, a couple of clubs are said to be interested in his services in the summer transfer window and one of them is a Saudi Pro League club, Al Ittihad.

According to a report by Italian publication, TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta have confirmed that they have received an offer for Ademola Lookman from the Saudi Pro League club and they would have to discuss a way forward with the player.

“We have received an official offer (for Lookman) from Al Ittihad,” TuttoMercatoWeb quoted the Italian club.

“We will see what’s best for the player and discuss it with the club.”

Note that Ademola Lookman has until June 30, 2026, before his contract with Atalanta expires. His current transfer market value is said to be €40 million.