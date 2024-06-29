Sports Minister, John Enoh Insists Super Eagles Will Play In 2026 World Cup

The Minister of Sports in Nigeria, John Enoh, has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria still have a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After four games, the Super Eagles are currently sitting in the 5th spot of 6 teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Under coach Jose Peseiro, the Super Eagles recorded a 1-1 draw against lowly-rated Lesotho and Zimbabwe. When Finidi George was made the head coach of the team, they recorded a 1-1 draw against South Africa and then a 2-1 defeat against Benin Republic.

With these abysmal results, the Super Eagles are four points below first-placed Rwanda, second-placed South Africa, and third-placed Benin.

The Eagles, who are currently without a permanent head coach, still have six games to play, and they must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The sports minister believes that this is achievable as far as the players have the right mentality and the national team is being handled by a coach who believes in the qualification project.

“The majority opinion is that it’s not impossible yet (to qualify for the World Cup),” John Enoh told Eagle7 FM on Saturday.

“In sports, nothing is impossible.

“We have only played four out of 10 qualifying matches, we still have six matches remaining.

“I believe that with the right mix of a coach, who is convinced it is possible, the right mentality of the players, they have to have the fire and the hunger, it is still possible.”

The Super Eagles will resume their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 with games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.