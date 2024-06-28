Videos: Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Laid To Rest In Enugu

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Amuri, in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Naija News recalls that Mr Ibu died on 2nd March 2024 at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with illness.

The Nigeria Actors Guild (AGN), alongside the family of the late comic actor, has been involved in a series of events to pay tribute and last respect to him.

Videos that emerged online show moments from the ongoing funeral ceremony in Enugu as friends and family members bid farewell to the late thespian.

Meanwhile, AGN has clarified the reason behind the decision not to send the late Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, abroad for medical treatment.

In a recent interview with Afia TV, AGN president, Chief Emeka Rollas, stated that Mr Ibu was denied treatment in both the United States and India due to his medical condition, which made it unsafe for him to travel by air.

Explaining what impeded Mr Ibu from seeking treatment at foreign medical facilities, AGN president, Emeka said, “There was a time we wanted to fly Ibu abroad, but when we escalated the doctor’s reference and his prognosis, almost all the hospitals in India and America rejected him and said whoever that has this kind of prognosis cannot survive the flight to any country.”