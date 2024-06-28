Transfer Update On Rashford, Olise, Dewsbury-Hall, Greenwood, Tomori, Lukaku, Others

Paris St-Germain are waiting to hear that 26-year-old England international, Marcus Rashford, is willing to join them before they intensify their efforts to sign him from Manchester United in this summer transfer window, according to Talksport.

Manchester City were unsuccessful in their last-ditch attempt to block 22-year-old attacker Michael Olise‘s transfer from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich, Football Insider claimed.

Chelsea may use 24-year-old English centre-back Trevoh Chalobah as part of a deal for Nottingham Forest’s 21-year-old Brazilian defender Murillo, whom the City Ground club values at £70 million, the Guardian reported.

English midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, 25, is reportedly interested in joining Chelsea only if he leaves the Foxes. Chelsea has made contact with Leicester City over a potential signing in this transfer window, the Athletic claimed.

Before Chelsea expressed transfer interest, Brighton and Leicester City had worked out a transfer deal for Dewsbury-Hall that included Poland’s Jakub Moder and a fee for the Foxes, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

Leicester City values Dewsbury-Hall at approximately £40 million, a player that Brentford is also interested in, according to the mail.

Chelsea have also joined Tottenham in the competition to sign Leeds-born English midfielder Archie Grey, 18, according to the Telegraph.

Mason Greenwood, an English forward for Manchester United, has been linked with Juventus, Lazio, Napoli, Valencia, and Benfica. However, it is believed that he would rather move to Marseille, the Athletic reported.

Newcastle have been informed by AC Milan that they will only be able to acquire the 26-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori from San Siro for about £40 million, Calciomercato claimed.

Romelu Lukaku, a striker for Chelsea, is prepared to begin negotiations for a transfer deal with AC Milan and Napoli; nevertheless, the 31-year-old Belgian striker will cost them £25 million, La Gazetta dello Sport claimed.

The 24-year-old Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga of Arsenal has reached a personal agreement with Sevilla to play on loan for the Spanish team during the 2024–25 campaign, Football London reported.

Joan Garcia, a 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, is expected to sign a contract with Arsenal, making him their first summer signing, the Mirror claimed.