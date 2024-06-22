Michael Olise Snubs Chelsea Again, Set To Join Bayern Munich

After Crystal Palace star, Michael Olise, reportedly said he would rather join Bayern Munich instead of moving to Chelsea, the German Bundesliga side are closing in on actualizing his dream.

Michael Olise has attracted the attention of a series of clubs across England in the last two seasons due to his unprecedented performance at Crystal Palace.

Some of the clubs in the Premier League who have been consistently interested in him are Chelsea and Newcastle United. Manchester United are also said to be interested.

Chelsea have tried to sign him for the past two summer transfer windows. Last summer, Chelsea triggered his release clause worth £35 million. While fans of the Blues were excited that the France youth international would move to Stamford Bridge, he decided to renew his contract with Crystal Palace.

Michael Olise’s renewed contract with Crystal Palace comes with a release clause worth around £65 million, and it will last till June 30, 2027.

Despite the dramatic increase in his release clause, Chelsea continued to push for his services, and a few days ago, there were reports that the Blues had triggered the clause.

Yet, the 22-year-old Frenchman, born to a Nigerian father, reportedly wants a move to Bayern Munich, which is expected to be completed in weeks.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Bayern have reached an agreement on Michael Olise’s salary and contract, deal in place on the player side!

“Olise rejects Palace’s new deal proposal, Chelsea and Newcastle wanted him but he’s joining Bayern.

“Deal to be completed soon with Palace, as @David_Ornstein

reported.”

