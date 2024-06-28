Rivers Crisis: Political Actors Planning To Frame Ugochinyere For Murder, Rape, Financial Crimes – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that there is a plot to arrest its former spokesman and member representing Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The group claimed that they had received an intelligence report that there was a grand plot by some political actors to arrest and charge the federal lawmaker with kidnap, murder gun running and other fabricated crimes over his stance on the Rivers crisis.

Speaking via a statement on Friday, the CUPP spokesman, Mark Adebayo urged the Inspector General of Police to look into the situation.

Adebayo asked the IGP to ensure that no unit of the police, both at FCT and and the headquarters are involved in any alleged attempt to frame the leading opposition lawmaker.

CUPP warned that they would not sit back and allow anyone harm one of their own.

They asserted that the political actors were displeased with Ugochinyere for exposing the ills of the society and also the plot to undermine democracy in Rivers State especially the unconstitutional attempts to halt constitutional governance in the State.

The statement reads: “The leadership of the CUPP received Intel of moves by top politicians not happy with the efforts of leading opposition lawmaker and spokesperson of opposition lawmakers coalition G60,Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere to arrest him.

“They are not happy with Ugochinyere, who keeps exposing the plot to undermine democracy in Rivers and exposing the plots to destroy the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, at national level by some members with one leg in PDP and one in APC.

“They are planning to use the police in the FCT and the headquarters to silence the opposition voice by framing him for murder, kidnap, rape, financial crimes and other fabricated criminal charges in a desperate bid to silence his voice and destroy his shinning reputation.”