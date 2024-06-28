Mohbad’s Family To Conduct Second Autopsy As Court Gives Go-Ahead

The Ikorodu Magistrate Court in Lagos State has granted the family of the late singer Mohbad permission to conduct a second autopsy.

Naija News reports that the singer’s body was exhumed following calls from Nigerians to ascertain the cause of his death.

His body was subsequently exhumed on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

His family, however, rejected the result of the autopsy over its failure to reveal the cause of death.

They appealed to the coroner’s inquest’s presiding magistrate to ensure that an independent toxicology report is submitted to the court before the final report is submitted to the authorities.

The coroner’s inquest, whose role is to determine the identity of the deceased, the time, cause, and manner of death, has so far revealed that the first autopsy provided no conclusive cause of death.

During a hearing on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Ikorodu magistrate court granted Mohad’s family and their legal representatives permission for a second autopsy.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, expressed gratitude for the court’s decision to allow for a second autopsy.

He said, “I appreciate the responses all along to the death of Mohbad. We appreciate the judiciary for this decision. There is a reason for the government to instruct that we exhume Mohbad for them to know the cause of his death.”

At the court hearing, the singer’s father expressed shock at seeing his daughter-in-law Wunmi and his estranged wife (Mohnad’s mum).

He said: “It was sad seeing the mother and the wife because we haven’t been communicating for some days; it was like a shock.”