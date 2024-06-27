Photos: Nollywood Actress, Sharon Ooja Unveils Husband’s Face As They Tie The Knot

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja, has finally unveiled her husband’s face as they traditionally tie the knot today, June 27, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the talented movie star, who made headlines a few months ago, over her secret engagement, has repeatedly covered the man’s face while sharing their photos online.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Sharon shared footage from their ongoing traditional wedding with the caption, “Introducing the King of my heart , my absolute King!!!!❤️#loveunitesus24 #crazyaboutus24”

See the photos below:

Mother Of Teen Actress, Angel Unigwe Sues Kanayo O. Kanayo

In other news, Juliet Kings Unigwe, the mother of teen actress, Angel Unigwe, has taken legal action against veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, over an alleged breach of contract.

Naija News reported that Kanayo, in a post via his Instagram page last Friday, said the fast-rising actress breached a filming contract with his production firm after her mother came to the movie location and took her home before the expiration of their contract duration.

Kanayo said he had received a similar alleged breach of contract between Angel, her mother and other movie producers before it happened to him.

The thespian called on Nollywood producers to boycott the teen actress, threatening that he would disrupt any movie shoot involving her.

Reacting, the mother of the actress, in a statement shared on Angel’s Instagram page, described the allegation as false and defamatory.

She noted that there was no breach of contract, stressing that it is deeply heartbreaking to subject the talented actress to such treatment.

She further stated that legal action had been taken, as she called on the security agencies to intervene in the matter and guarantee Angel’s safety.