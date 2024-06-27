Former Konga CEO, Nick Imudia, Reportedly Commits Suicide

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga, Nick Imudia, has reportedly committed suicide.

Naija News learnt that Imudia took his life on Tuesday, June 25, by jumping from the balcony of his apartment in Lekki, Lagos state.

According to ThisDay, Imudia, before committing suicide, called his brother based in the United States to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

The deceased was also said to have reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

The tragic incident has thrown his friends, family, and business associates into shock, as it is uncertain why he would take his own life.

Imudia, who hailed from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who is also from the same local government.

The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has confirmed the death of its personnel, Prisca Chikodi, murdered by ‘one chance’ operators in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on June 21, around 6:45pm after the deceased’s boss dropped her off at Area 1 bus stop, where she boarded a vehicle going to Gwagwalada.

The head of the Public Relations and Enlightenment of the service, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Emetu said it is uncertain what the criminal did to her because there was no sign of gunshot or stab on Prica’s corpse.

He said that the Directorate was in deep mourning as she was one of the brilliant and very obedient officers in the Directorate.

Emetu added that until her death, she was a personal assistant to the Directorate’s Deputy Director of Human Resources.