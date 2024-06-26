VIO Personnel Murdered In Abuja

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCT, has confirmed the death of its personnel, Prisca Chikodi, murdered by ‘one chance’ operators in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on June 21, around 6:45pm after the deceased’s boss dropped her off at Area 1 bus stop, where she boarded a vehicle going to Gwagwalada.

The head of the Public Relations and Enlightenment of the service, Kalu Emetu, made this known in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Emetu said it is uncertain what the criminal did to her because there was no sign of gunshot or stab on Prica’s corpse.

He said that the Directorate was in deep mourning as she was one of the brilliant and very obedient officers in the Directorate.

Emetu added that until her death, she was a personal assistant to the Directorate’s Deputy Director of Human Resources.

He said, “It turned to be that the occupants of the vehicle were criminals, popularly called ‘one chance’ operators.

“But unfortunately, she did not live to explain what actually happened on their way.

“This is because her corpse was found around 12:45am on June 22, at Shetima Mogonu st., behind Berger, Utako.

“Meanwhile, her looks at death does not show any sign that she was shot, stabbed or strangulated, but looks like one in a normal sleep.”

