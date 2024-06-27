Bayero: Traditional Flag Hoisted At Nassarawa Mini Palace As Emirate Tussle Lingers

The traditional flag at the Nassarawa mini palace, where the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, currently occupies, has been hoisted amidst the ongoing emirate tussle.

Naija News learnt that the flag, a symbol of authority, is often raised daily at 6 am and taken down at 6 pm.

The official flag also signifies the presence of an emir once raised and remains down when the emir is officially outside the palace or travels.

According to Daily Trust, the flag was set for hoisting on Wednesday morning when the iron rod was installed, but the flag was brought down later in the evening and raised by 6am on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the two embattled emirs, Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II, continue to occupy the two palaces, laying claim to the Kano Emirate throne, as they keep observing and exercising all other traditional and royal rites.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Kano State Police Commissioner, Salman Garba, has dismissed the allegation of having royal ties with the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner, while speaking at the maiden press briefing held at the command headquarters in Bompai Kano on Wednesday, said he is in Kano to serve everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity, or colour.

Garba pledged to support and empower officers and men of the command to tackle the resurgence of thuggery and other criminal activities in some parts of the Kano metropolis.

Speaking further, Garba assured the public of his commitment to ensuring effective security measures in the state by “creating a safer and more secure environment where residents can thrive, businesses can flourish and visitors can feel welcomed to the state.”

Regarding the challenges facing the state, the Commissioner emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing security concerns and pledged to work closely with the government and citizens to build trust and ensure the safety of residents.

Garba also commended his predecessor, AIG Usaini Gumel, for his achievements and promised to build on his legacy.