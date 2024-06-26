Rivers: ‘We Will Not Take The Path Of Bitter Politics’ – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has voiced concerns over the damaging effects of bitter politics on the state.

He urged politicians to avoid using political activities to undermine peace and economic growth in both the state and the nation.

Naija News reports that Fubara shared this perspective while receiving the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours delegation, led by Chairman Nnolim Nnaji, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The delegation visited Rivers to conduct oversight at the Port Harcourt, Onne Sea Ports, and Bonny channels.

According to a statement from Fubara’s chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor highlighted the importance of seaports in driving economic benefits.

He criticized past political actions that have left the ports inactive and moribund, attributing it to political bitterness.

“About nine years ago, when a certain individual was the senior Minister of Transport, our ports saw no progress due to bitter politics. Today, we face similar issues. Supporting development in this state should transcend who holds power at any given time,” Fubara said.

The governor stressed that focusing on the state’s overall well-being rather than political rivalries is essential. He explained that active seaports would increase revenue and expand internal revenue plans.

“Politics of bitterness leads nowhere. It drains joy and fosters anger, which in turn destroys lives. We must avoid this path.

“So, please, for those of you who took this bold decision to come to see us and to make this possible, we want to thank you and assure you that no matter what it takes, we will not take the path of bitter politics,” he added.

Fubara assured the committee of his administration’s commitment to revamping the seaports and Blue Sea commercial channels in the state.

He also pledged to consider and implement the committee’s forthcoming recommendations.

He refuted claims that Rivers State is crisis-ridden, asserting that it remains peaceful and on a path to further development.

Committee Chairman, Nnolim Nnaji, noted that their visit aimed to familiarize and oversee the Port Harcourt Ports, Onne Ports, and the Bonny Channel.

He emphasized Rivers State’s critical role in Nigeria’s economy and expressed optimism about the potential economic benefits of the Blue Economy program.

“We believe the Blue Economy will attract trillions of dollars when fully invested in. Rivers State is key to this program, and we are committed to supporting the upgrading of Port Harcourt and Onne Ports,” Nnaji stated.