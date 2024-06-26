Photos: Protesters Storm US Lab, Demand Clarification On Mohbad’s Toxicology Test

Some protesters on Monday stormed the headquarters of the National Medical Services Laboratories in Pennsylvania, the United States, demanding clarification over the toxicology test reportedly conducted in the facility to determine the cause of death of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News learnt that a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, Taiwo Odumosu, made this known to Punch on Wednesday.

The protest comes after Mohbad’s family expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of his case, particularly concerning the inconclusive results of the toxicology test reported by the pathologist.

In pursuit of justice, the family is now demanding a re-examination of the toxicology tests, insisting on transparency and adherence to the highest standards of forensic science.

During a virtual press conference led by their lawyers, Wahab Shittu and Taiwo Odumosu, the family voiced their concerns about the lack of thorough investigation by the police into Mohbad’s death.

They have called upon the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to take a personal interest in the case and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The family’s demand for a new examination stems from a controversial report involving a United States laboratory. The Lagos State Government had initially claimed that the poison test on the late musician was conducted in this US laboratory.

However, the family revealed that the laboratory had denied performing any tests related to Mohbad’s case. This contradiction has fueled the family’s mistrust in the process and intensified their call for a credible re-examination of the toxicology results.