Mohbad’s Family Calls For Review, Transparency On Toxicology Result

The family of the late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known by his stage name Mohbad, has expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of his case, particularly concerning the inconclusive results of the toxicology test reported by the pathologist.

In pursuit of justice, the family is now demanding a re-examination of the toxicology tests, insisting on transparency and adherence to the highest standards of forensic science.

During a virtual press conference led by their lawyers, Wahab Shittu and Taiwo Odumosu, the family voiced their concerns about the lack of thorough investigation by the police into Mohbad’s death.

They have called upon the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to take a personal interest in the case and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The family’s demand for a new examination stems from a controversial report involving a United States laboratory. The Lagos State Government had initially claimed that the poison test on the late musician was conducted in this US laboratory.

However, the family revealed that the laboratory had denied performing any tests related to Mohbad’s case. This contradiction has fueled the family’s mistrust in the process and intensified their call for a credible re-examination of the toxicology results.

The lawyers said, “We, the legal representatives of the Aloba family, express our profound dissatisfaction and disappointment with the recent announcement regarding the toxicology test results of the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, which have been declared ‘inconclusive’ by the pathologist.

“This outcome is entirely unacceptable to us and the Aloba family and raises serious concerns about the integrity and thoroughness of the investigation by the police and the medical team into the untimely death of their beloved son, brother, and friend. The Aloba family and, indeed, the whole world demand to know where the toxicology test was carried out, as this has impugned its integrity.

“The legal team wonders how the letterhead and the address of the National Medical Services Laboratories in Pennsylvania, USA, appeared on the toxicology test report if the test was not truly carried out in the USA.

“The legal team is puzzled more, given the discrepancies in the further response given by the NMS laboratories ascribing the test to another sister laboratory. The conflict of interest bothers professional integrity. The public is interested in knowing the relationship between the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Laboratory, NMS in the USA, and ITSI Biosciences, which allegedly completed the toxicology test on behalf of the Lagos State government.

“The family’s hope that the toxicology test reportedly conducted in the United States would shed light on the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing, has been dashed.”

They further stated that the declaration of the test as ‘inconclusive’ failed to provide the clarity needed and undermined the public as well as the late Mohbad family’s faith in the investigative process.

In light of these developments, they hinted that the Aloba family was “compelled to denounce the ‘inconclusive’ toxicology test results and demand that re-examination be conducted with the utmost transparency and adherence to the highest standards of forensic science.”

Other demands by the family, as highlighted by the lawyers, were “a thorough review of the procedures and protocols followed during the initial toxicology testing, which should include an assessment of the chain of custody, handling, and analysis of the samples to ensure that no procedural lapses or contamination occurred.

“We urge the involvement of independent international forensic experts to oversee and validate the re-examination process. Their participation will help restore confidence in the findings and ensure that all possible avenues are explored.

“The Aloba family demands full disclosure of all findings and reports related to the toxicology tests. Transparency is crucial to understanding the cause of death and dispelling any doubts or suspicions.

“Time is of the essence in this matter. We call upon the relevant authorities to expedite the re-examination process and ensure that the family receives definitive answers without undue delay,” they said.

Continuing, the lawyers said, “The Nigeria Police has not done enough in this case. The investigation so far conducted does not show the thoroughness and professionalism expected in a murder case of this nature. We call on the Inspector General of Police to personally intervene in this investigation and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Aloba family remains steadfast in its pursuit of truth and justice for Ilerioluwa. They deserve clear, definitive answers regarding the cause of his death, and it is the responsibility of the investigative bodies to provide them with such clarity. The current ‘inconclusive’ results only serve to prolong their agony and uncertainty, which is both unfair and unjust.

“Considering the Coroner Inquest, we appeal to the presiding magistrate to ensure that an independent toxicology report is submitted to the Coroner’s Court before submitting the final report to the authorities.”

Recall that the late Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, at the age of 27.