Four Killed In Nasarawa Over Land Dispute

A recent community land dispute in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals and numerous injuries.

Naija News learnt that the conflict arose between the indigenous Alago and Tiv farmers residing in the Nasarawa-Benue border communities.

The president of Mzough U Tiv, Nasarawa State branch, Philip Nongu, while confirming the recent clash, expressed his concerns about the situation, stating that an unspecified number of residents had been killed.

The crisis is said to have started when the bodies of Alago indigenes were discovered on their farms.

Advertisement

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous due to the complexity of the incident, told Daily Trust that four people had died so far, two from each community.

Reacting, the senior special assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on public affairs, Peter Ahemba, condemned the attack and assured that security forces had been deployed to restore order.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer for the Nasarawa State command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, has informed journalists that officers had been dispatched to the local government area to restore peace.

Advertisement

“Two persons died and five others were injured in the crisis, but at the moment, normalcy has been restored in the affected areas.

“The incident is condemnable, but I can assure you that the Nasarawa State police command is on top of the situation,” he added.