Euro 2024: See All Ten Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

The 2024 European Championship (Euro 2024), has reached an advanced stage as ten national teams have booked themselves a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

This means that six more teams are expected to join the ten qualified teams in the Euro 2024 round of 16 before the end of this week.

Recall that the first team to book themselves a place in the competition was the host, Germany as they won two of their games and drew one in Group A to finish with 7 points. Switzerland finished second behind the host after winning a game and drawing the remaining two.

In Group D, Spain recorded three straight wins to finish with a perfect 9 points as they ended the first round of the campaign on top of their group. They are followed by Italy which recorded a win, draw, and defeat in the group stage.

In Group C, struggling England managed to finish top despite recording just a win in three games. Denmark finished behind them and Slovenia who are also hoping to scale through as one of the best losers, finished third.

The most stunning group so far in the competition is Group D in which coach Ralf Rangnick led a lowly-rated Austria to finish top of the set ahead of European heavyweights like France and the Netherlands.

France managed to record just a win in Euro 2024 group stage and ended their remaining two games with a draw each. Fortunately for them, the abysmal performance was enough to earn them a place in the next round in the second spot.

The Netherlands finished third in the group hoping to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best losers in the tournament.

Note that Group E and Group F are yet to be fully decided at the time of writing. But Portugal (in Group F) have already booked themselves a place in the round of 16 with a game in hand after two straight wins.