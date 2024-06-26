Breaking: El-Rufai Sues Kaduna Assembly Over ₦432 Billion Probe Report

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has sued the State House of Assembly over a recent allegation that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned ₦432 billion, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

Naija News learnt that El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

According to Channels TV, El-Rufai in the suit filed by his lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the report of the Kaduna Assembly Committee, which indicted him for alleged corruption.

More details to come…