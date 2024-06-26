Bayer Leverkusen Sign FC Barcelona Youngster

German Bundesliga reigning champions, Bayer Leverkusen, have completed the signing of FC Barcelona youngster, Andrea Natali.

Andrea Natali who plays predominantly as a centre-back, started his football development at the AC Milan youth team and joined the FC Barcelona youth side on July 1, 2021.

Since then, the 16-year-old Italian defender who spent a brief period of his journey to professional football at Espanyol Youth team, has been making efforts to break into Barca’s senior team.

The highest level Andrea Natali was able to reach FC Barcelona was the under-18 level. Hence, he decided to take the next step in his career.

Natali has completed his free transfer to Bayer Leverkusen. Even though his move to Germany is termed a free transfer, the German Bundesliga champions are expected to pay compensation to Barca worth about €1 million.

The youngster signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2027.

“Andrea Natali was a very interesting and sought-after player this summer as an Italian U17 European Champion. We are therefore delighted that he has decided to join Bayer 04,” said Leverkusen managing director for sport Simon Rolfes.

“In the long term, he has all the prerequisites to become a key factor for our Werkself in the future.”